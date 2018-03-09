L&G Schroder Dynamic Multi A
LGSDM25:LN
150.91
GBp
0.21
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
147.58 - 154.39
1年トータルリターン
2.10%
年初来リターン
-0.55%
前日終値
150.70
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
150.91
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
17.400
設定日
07/16/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHDYRA:LN
Schroder Dynamic Multi Asset
|22.60 千
|16.00 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder Dynamic Multi Asset - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver positive returns. The Fund invests in collective investment schemes.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com