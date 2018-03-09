L&G M&G Short Dated Corporat
LGSDB3P:LN
126.74
GBp
0.05
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
125.21 - 127.36
1年トータルリターン
1.14%
年初来リターン
-0.45%
前日終値
126.79
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
126.74
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
59.900
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSTREI:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ2-短期社債
|272.27 千
|70.60 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Short Dated Corporate Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income with stability of capital over a rolling three to five year period. The Fund primarily invests in fixed income securities, and also in floating rate notes and cash predominantly in the UK.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com