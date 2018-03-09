L&G Sterling Corp Bond Index
LGSCS4L:LN
1,177.40
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,167.40 - 1,210.30
1年トータルリターン
0.57%
年初来リターン
-2.11%
前日終値
1,177.40
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,177.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
11.685
設定日
04/10/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Sterling Corporate Bond Index - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income by tracking the performance of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com