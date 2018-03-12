Legal & General Sterling Cor

LGSCBFA:LN
62.30
GBp
0.03
0.05%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
61.61 - 64.03
1年トータルリターン
0.48%
年初来リターン
-1.95%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
62.27
52週レンジ
61.61 - 64.03
1年トータルリターン
0.14%
年初来リターン
-1.95%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
62.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
651.349
設定日
12/20/2012
直近配当額 ( 02/20/2018)
0.341809
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.19%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.37%
経費率
0.37%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EC481872:COR
5.14 千 7.26 百万 1.10
EJ527960:COR
7.12 千 7.18 百万 1.09
EK686893:COR
6.45 千 6.50 百万 0.99
EC481850:COR
4.90 千 5.62 百万 0.85
TT342030:COR
3.91 千 5.50 百万 0.84
EC271164:COR
3.43 千 5.00 百万 0.76
EC481932:COR
3.13 千 4.65 百万 0.71
EJ051327:COR
4.21 千 4.45 百万 0.68
EC121272:COR
2.72 千 4.08 百万 0.62
EI839314:COR
2.90 千 3.80 百万 0.58
企業概要
Legal & General Sterling Corporate Bond Index Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to track the performance of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB. The Fund will invest primarily in the securities that make up the constituents of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB Index.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com