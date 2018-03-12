Legal & General Sterling Cor
LGSCBCI:LN
55.10
GBp
0.02
0.04%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
54.78 - 57.17
1年トータルリターン
0.76%
年初来リターン
-1.90%
前日終値
55.08
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
55.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
651.349
設定日
12/09/2013
直近配当額 ( 02/20/2018)
0.303647
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.20%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.09%
経費率
0.09%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EC481872:COR
|5.14 千
|7.26 百万
|1.10
|
EJ527960:COR
|7.12 千
|7.18 百万
|1.09
|
EK686893:COR
|6.45 千
|6.50 百万
|0.99
|
EC481850:COR
|4.90 千
|5.62 百万
|0.85
|
TT342030:COR
|3.91 千
|5.50 百万
|0.84
|
EC271164:COR
|3.43 千
|5.00 百万
|0.76
|
EC481932:COR
|3.13 千
|4.65 百万
|0.71
|
EJ051327:COR
|4.21 千
|4.45 百万
|0.68
|
EC121272:COR
|2.72 千
|4.08 百万
|0.62
|
EI839314:COR
|2.90 千
|3.80 百万
|0.58
企業概要
Legal & General Sterling Corporate Bond Index Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to track the performance of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB. The Fund will invest primarily in the securities that make up the constituents of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB Index.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com