Barclays Sterling Corporate
LGSCBAI:LN
48.09
GBp
0.09
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
47.80 - 50.30
1年トータルリターン
0.97%
年初来リターン
-1.82%
前日終値
48.18
52週レンジ
47.80 - 50.30
1年トータルリターン
0.96%
年初来リターン
-1.82%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
General Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
48.09
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2017)
245.400
設定日
05/26/2006
直近配当額 ( 01/29/2018)
0.3661
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.05%
ファンドマネージャ
CHRISTOPHER BAMFORD
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.20%
企業概要
Barclays Sterling Corporate Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporatedin the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve total return. The Fund invests in Sterling denominated fixed income securities issued by corporations and non-government related issuers with an investment grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's or Moody's listed or trade on a regulated market in the UK.
住所Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.barclays.co.uk