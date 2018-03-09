Barclays Sterling Corporate
LGSB2II:LN
67.25
GBp
0.18
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
66.59 - 69.77
1年トータルリターン
-0.05%
年初来リターン
-2.12%
前日終値
67.43
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
67.25
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2017)
225.100
設定日
06/28/1993
直近配当額 ( 11/16/2017)
0.3691
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.20%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.15%
経費率
1.20%
企業概要
Barclays Sterling Corporate Bond Fund Series 2 Fund is an open-end investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide high income. The Fund will invest in the UK with the holdings spread across equities, convertibles and some fixed interest stocks.
住所Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.barclays.co.uk