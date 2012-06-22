Lancelot Global PCC - The Sw
LGSAMIU:MP
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/27/2015)
17.391
設定日
06/22/2012
直近配当額 ( 06/30/2015)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lancelot Global PCC - The Swiss Asset Micro Assist Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Mauritius. The objective of the Fund is to offer investors a financially and socially sound investment in the microfinance sector. The Fund invests in suitable senior debt, subordinated and/or convertible debt instruments.
住所Belvedere Management Ltd
7A, 7th Floor, Ebene Mews
57 Ebene Cyber City
Ebene
Mauritius
電話番号230-466-9700-01 Tel
Webサイト
-