LO Selection - The Growth EU
LGRWEUR:LX
148.40
EUR
0.94
0.64%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
141.95 - 154.16
1年トータルリターン
2.99%
年初来リターン
-0.57%
前日終値
147.46
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
148.3997
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
31.677
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.73%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LOCVMAE:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|100.59 千
|1.84 百万
|5.95
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|73.75 千
|729.46 千
|2.36
|
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
|63.32 千
|575.33 千
|1.86
|
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
|23.89 千
|526.92 千
|1.70
|
PEBEEMA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
|50.90 千
|523.53 千
|1.69
|
GSERHAE:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
|43.50 千
|514.61 千
|1.66
|
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|81.85 千
|447.51 千
|1.45
|
PTRPEMA:LX
PrivilEdge - T Rowe Price Eu
|44.14 千
|440.87 千
|1.42
|
LOGCIAE:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
|30.00 千
|301.40 千
|0.97
|
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
|1.24
|1.03 千
|0.00
企業概要
LO Selection - The Growth (EUR) is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term by investing worldwide in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities,units of UCITS/UCIs financial derivative instruments and Liquidities.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com