LO Selection - The Growth EU

LGRWEUR:LX
148.40
EUR
0.94
0.64%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
141.95 - 154.16
1年トータルリターン
2.99%
年初来リターン
-0.57%
前日終値
147.46
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
148.3997
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
31.677
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.73%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LOCVMAE:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
100.59 千 1.84 百万 5.95
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
73.75 千 729.46 千 2.36
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
63.32 千 575.33 千 1.86
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
23.89 千 526.92 千 1.70
PEBEEMA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
50.90 千 523.53 千 1.69
GSERHAE:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
43.50 千 514.61 千 1.66
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
81.85 千 447.51 千 1.45
PTRPEMA:LX
PrivilEdge - T Rowe Price Eu
44.14 千 440.87 千 1.42
LOGCIAE:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
30.00 千 301.40 千 0.97
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
1.24 1.03 千 0.00
企業概要
LO Selection - The Growth (EUR) is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term by investing worldwide in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities,units of UCITS/UCIs financial derivative instruments and Liquidities.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com