LO Selection - The Growth CH

LGRWCHF:LX
127.05
CHF
0.91
0.72%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
116.56 - 132.23
1年トータルリターン
8.16%
年初来リターン
-0.85%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
127.054
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 03/09/2018)
23.958
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.73%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LCSHCMA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
126.63 千 1.42 百万 6.04
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
20.98 千 541.32 千 2.30
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
50.26 千 534.28 千 2.27
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
43.35 千 501.79 千 2.13
PEBECMA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
44.65 千 458.17 千 1.94
GGMRACH:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
39.09 千 452.26 千 1.92
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
60.32 千 385.92 千 1.64
PTRPCMA:LX
PrivilEdge - T Rowe Price Eu
18.00 千 179.65 千 0.76
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
3.62 3.53 千 0.01
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
1.26 1.47 千 0.01
企業概要
LO Selection - The Growth (CHF) is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term by investing worldwide in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities, UCITS/UCIs financial derivative instruments and liquidities.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com