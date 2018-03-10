LO Selection - The Growth CH
LGRWCHF:LX
127.05
CHF
0.91
0.72%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
116.56 - 132.23
1年トータルリターン
8.16%
年初来リターン
-0.85%
前日終値
126.14
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
127.054
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 03/09/2018)
23.958
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.73%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LCSHCMA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|126.63 千
|1.42 百万
|6.04
|
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
|20.98 千
|541.32 千
|2.30
|
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
|50.26 千
|534.28 千
|2.27
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|43.35 千
|501.79 千
|2.13
|
PEBECMA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
|44.65 千
|458.17 千
|1.94
|
GGMRACH:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
|39.09 千
|452.26 千
|1.92
|
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|60.32 千
|385.92 千
|1.64
|
PTRPCMA:LX
PrivilEdge - T Rowe Price Eu
|18.00 千
|179.65 千
|0.76
|
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
|3.62
|3.53 千
|0.01
|
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
|1.26
|1.47 千
|0.01
企業概要
LO Selection - The Growth (CHF) is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term by investing worldwide in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities, UCITS/UCIs financial derivative instruments and liquidities.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com