LionGlobal Investment Funds
LGRQASD:SP
0.879
SGD
0.001
0.11%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.874 - 0.927
1年トータルリターン
-0.10%
年初来リターン
0.45%
前日終値
0.878
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
0.879
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 08/31/2018)
70.470
設定日
06/08/2015
直近配当額 ( 07/02/2018)
0.0092
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.05%
ファンドマネージャ
JESSICA SOON / WILLIAM GOH
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
1.18%
企業概要
LionGlobal Investment Funds II - LionGlobal RMB Quality Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Singapore. The Fund aims to provide total return of capital growth and income over the medium to long term through investments in fixed-income instruments.
住所Lion Global Investors Ltd
65 Chulia Street
#18-01/08
Singapore 049513
電話番号65-6417-6800
Webサイトwww.lionglobalinvestors.com