L&G Royal London Corporate B
LGRLCB3:LN
196.03
GBp
0.05
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
192.75 - 197.78
1年トータルリターン
0.60%
年初来リターン
-0.67%
前日終値
196.08
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
196.03
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
7.422
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
RLCOBOB:LN
Royal London Corporate Bond
|7.33 百万
|7.55 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Royal London Corporate Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a combination of mainly income with some capital growth over the medium to long term. The Fund invests primarily in fixed income securities in the UK.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com