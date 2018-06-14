L&G Royal London Index Linke
LGRL25P:LN
229.50
GBp
2.39
1.05%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
220.93 - 237.27
1年トータルリターン
-0.55%
年初来リターン
-1.37%
前日終値
227.11
ファンド分類
運用アセットクラス
重視地域
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
229.5
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
5.300
設定日
04/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
直近配当利回り（税込）
ファンドマネージャ
定額申込手数料
償還手数料
償還手数料
手数料
信託報酬額
経費率
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AUCILGA:LN
Royal London Index Linked Fu
|2.05 千
|5.30 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Royal London Index Linked - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a combination of income and capital growth over the medium to long term. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK government index-linked bonds to offer insulation against moves in inflation.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com