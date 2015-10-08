L&G Real Income Builder Fund
LGRIBXA:LN
Pending Listing
GBp
商品分類
Unit Trust
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
08/10/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NIGEL MASDING
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGRIQGI:LN
L&G Real Income Builder Fund
|124.99 百万
|147.62 百万
|75.49
|
LGRIQGA:LN
L&G Real Income Builder Fund
|39.87 百万
|47.75 百万
|24.42
企業概要
L&G Real Income Builder Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate income which grows by 4% more than the rate of UK inflation (CPI) over three year rolling period. The strategy has a secondary objective to grow capital at a similar rate to income over periods longer than 5 years. The above objectives assume that income is reinvested.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com