L&G Real Income Builder Fund
LGRIBLA:LN
1.19
GBP
0.00
0.29%
更新日時 22:30 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.14 - 1.22
1年トータルリターン
3.58%
年初来リターン
-1.27%
前日終値
1.19
52週レンジ
1.14 - 1.22
1年トータルリターン
3.88%
年初来リターン
-1.27%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/13/2018)
1.1885
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
08/10/2015
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
1.291076
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.17%
ファンドマネージャ
NIGEL MASDING
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGRIQGI:LN
L&G Real Income Builder Fund
|124.99 百万
|147.62 百万
|75.49
|
LGRIQGA:LN
L&G Real Income Builder Fund
|39.87 百万
|47.75 百万
|24.42
企業概要
L&G Real Income Builder Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate income which grows by 4% more than the rate of UK inflation (CPI) over three year rolling period. The strategy has a secondary objective to grow capital at a similar rate to income over periods longer than 5 years. The above objectives assume that income is reinvested.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com