LBBW-Rentenfonds Euro Deka
LGRENTF:GR
39.76
EUR
0.01
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
39.65 - 40.74
1年トータルリターン
-0.42%
年初来リターン
-0.45%
前日終値
39.77
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Union
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
39.76
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/14/2018)
52.698
設定日
01/10/1989
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
0.1667
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.42%
ファンドマネージャ
FRANK OSSWALD
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
0.69%
企業概要
LBBW-Rentenfonds Euro Deka is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund invests in Euro denominated fixed rate bonds and bond related securities issued by corporations in Germany and in other major industrialized nations. It chooses bonds with varying maturities. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of asset in stocks and profit sharing certificates.
住所Deka Investment GmbH
Mainzer Landstrasse 16
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
電話番号49-69-7147-0
Webサイトwww.dekabank.de