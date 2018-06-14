Lombard Odier Funds - Global

LGREESA:LX
10.82
EUR
0.02
0.16%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9.45 - 10.84
1年トータルリターン
7.63%
年初来リターン
5.39%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
前日終値
10.84
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.8244
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
152.551
設定日
02/20/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ALEXANDRE DERUAZ / ALEXEY MEDVEDEV
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.10%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
12.41 千 15.27 百万 10.28
JPY:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ/円
1.21 百万 11.40 百万 7.67
CAD:CUR
ｶﾅﾀﾞ ﾄﾞﾙ
13.53 千 10.50 百万 7.07
GBP:CUR
英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
1.87 千 2.62 百万 1.76
AAPL:US
アップル
12.84 千 2.15 百万 1.45
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
23.55 千 2.15 百万 1.45
DKK:CUR
ﾃﾞﾝﾏｰｸ ｸﾛｰﾈ
12.62 千 2.08 百万 1.40
HUM:US
ヒューマナ
6.17 千 1.66 百万 1.12
BBY:US
ﾍﾞｽﾄﾊﾞｲ
22.77 千 1.59 百万 1.07
ANTM:US
ｱﾝｾﾑ
7.15 千 1.57 百万 1.06
企業概要
LO Funds - Global Responsible Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to invest based on proprietary responsible criteria which includes social, environmental, ethical and/or corporate governance factors. The Fund invests in equity and equity related securities issued by companies worldwide.
住所
Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com