Lombard Odier Funds - Global
LGREESA:LX
10.82
EUR
0.02
0.16%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9.45 - 10.84
1年トータルリターン
7.63%
年初来リターン
5.39%
前日終値
10.84
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.8244
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
152.551
設定日
02/20/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ALEXANDRE DERUAZ / ALEXEY MEDVEDEV
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.10%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
|12.41 千
|15.27 百万
|10.28
|
JPY:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ/円
|1.21 百万
|11.40 百万
|7.67
|
CAD:CUR
ｶﾅﾀﾞ ﾄﾞﾙ
|13.53 千
|10.50 百万
|7.07
|
GBP:CUR
英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|1.87 千
|2.62 百万
|1.76
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|12.84 千
|2.15 百万
|1.45
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|23.55 千
|2.15 百万
|1.45
|
DKK:CUR
ﾃﾞﾝﾏｰｸ ｸﾛｰﾈ
|12.62 千
|2.08 百万
|1.40
|
HUM:US
ヒューマナ
|6.17 千
|1.66 百万
|1.12
|
BBY:US
ﾍﾞｽﾄﾊﾞｲ
|22.77 千
|1.59 百万
|1.07
|
ANTM:US
ｱﾝｾﾑ
|7.15 千
|1.57 百万
|1.06
企業概要
LO Funds - Global Responsible Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to invest based on proprietary responsible criteria which includes social, environmental, ethical and/or corporate governance factors. The Fund invests in equity and equity related securities issued by companies worldwide.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com