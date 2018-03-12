Legal & General Real Capital

LGRCBCI:LN
50.90
GBp
0.47
0.93%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
49.45 - 50.90
前日終値
50.43
49.45 - 50.90
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
50.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 10/31/2017)
218.340
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NICK HARTLEY / SHAUNAK MAZUMDER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
1299:HK
友邦保険控股 [AIAｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ]
1.47 百万 8.90 百万 3.98
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
9.31 千 7.74 百万 3.46
AE254761:COR
1.90 百万 7.42 百万 3.32
HON:US
ﾊﾈｳｪﾙｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
63.07 千 7.08 百万 3.17
RB/:LN
ﾚｷｯﾄ･ﾍﾞﾝｷｰｻﾞｰ ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
102.75 千 7.05 百万 3.15
FR:FP
ヴァレオ
125.41 千 7.03 百万 3.14
BATS:LN
ﾌﾞﾘﾃｨｯｼｭ･ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ﾀﾊﾞｺ
143.74 千 6.98 百万 3.12
DAI:GR
ﾀﾞｲﾑﾗｰ
106.85 千 6.97 百万 3.11
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
52.32 千 6.91 百万 3.09
MONC:IM
モンクレール
284.04 千 6.62 百万 2.96
企業概要
Legal & General Real Capital Builder Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to grow capital, at the rate of inflation +4% per annum over a rolling five year period. The Fund invests in equities. The Fund will also invest in fixed income securities to help manage risk in the Fund and protect capital.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com