L&G Rathbone Income LS4-Life
LGRAIN2:LN
214.53
GBp
0.22
0.10%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
195.82 - 221.23
1年トータルリターン
1.34%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
前日終値
214.75
52週レンジ
195.82 - 221.23
1年トータルリターン
0.56%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
214.53
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
6.238
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Rathbone Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve above average and maintainable income but without neglecting capital security and growth. The Fund invests in ordinary shares with an above average yield.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com