ETFS 2X Daily Long Grains
LGRA:LN
London
2.8680
USD
0.0105
0.36%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
2.8680
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
2.8680 - 2.8680
出来高
0
前日終値
2.8785
52週レンジ
2.8680 - 4.4230
1年トータルリターン
-27.22%
始値
2.8680
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
2.8680 - 2.8680
出来高
0
前日終値
2.8785
52週レンジ
2.8680 - 4.4230
1年トータルリターン
-27.82%
年初来リターン
-18.95%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
2.846
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
367.982
設定日
03/12/2008
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
1.16%
乖離率52週平均値
0.08%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-20.60%
3年トータルリターン
-25.03%
5年トータルリターン
-27.69%
企業概要
ETFS 2x Daily Long Grains is an Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC). It will provide a total return equal to two times (2x) the daily change in the Bloomberg Grains Subindex (previously DJ-UBS) plus a collateral yield. Investors can gain twice as much from a rise in the underlying index.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com