ETFS 2X Daily Long Grains
LGRA:IM
BrsaItaliana
3.45
EUR
0.03
0.98%
更新日時 1:36 JST 2018/03/14
始値
3.50
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
3.45 - 3.50
出来高
50
前日終値
3.41
52週レンジ
2.80 - 4.86
1年トータルリターン
-23.89%
年初来リターン
17.10%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
3.4425
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
679.903
設定日
01/04/2012
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.81%
乖離率52週平均値
0.12%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
12.32%
3年トータルリターン
-23.82%
5年トータルリターン
-24.69%
企業概要
ETFS 2x Daily Long Grains is an Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC). It will provide a total return equal to two times (2x) the daily change in the Bloomberg Grains Subindex (previously DJ-UBS) plus a collateral yield. Investors can gain twice as much from a rise in the underlying index.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com