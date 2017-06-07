Legal & General ICAV - L&G G
LGQIIGA:ID
Pending Listing
GBP
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
07/06/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Global Quality Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a return in line with the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in foreign exchange forwards which may be used for the reduction of currency risk in the Fund, also Equity related securities and Money Market instruments.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com