L&G Property A 2-Life
LGPRO2I:LN
101.30
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
96.10 - 101.30
1年トータルリターン
5.52%
年初来リターン
1.50%
前日終値
101.30
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
101.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
955.077
設定日
02/11/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Property - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to maximize return. The Fund invests in a portfolio of first class freehold and leasehold interests in commercial and industrial property.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com