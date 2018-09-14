L&G PMC Pre-Retirement G17-P
LGPRG25:LN
2,415.10
GBp
3.70
0.15%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,367.50 - 2,474.00
1年トータルリターン
0.10%
年初来リターン
-1.91%
前日終値
2,418.80
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
2,415.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
239.650
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Pre-Retirement - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide diversified exposure to sterling assets that reflect the broad characteristics of investments underlying the pricing of a typical non-inflation linked annuity product.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com