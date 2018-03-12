Legal & General UK Property
LGPRFRI:LN
52.29
GBp
0.01
0.02%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
49.44 - 52.40
1年トータルリターン
7.30%
年初来リターン
-0.06%
前日終値
52.28
ファンド分類
Physical Assets
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
52.29
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.047
設定日
05/27/2014
直近配当額 ( 11/29/2017)
0.2856
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.18%
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL BARRIE
定額申込手数料
0.05%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.42%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGPTFIA:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨ･
|1.46 十億
|1.23 十億
|61.03
|
LGPTFDI:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨ･
|1.45 十億
|779.07 百万
|38.62
企業概要
Legal & General UK Property Feeder Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve income and capital growth. The Fund invests solely in the Legal & General UK Property Fund which invests in a range of sectors of the UK commercial property market.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com