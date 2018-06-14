Legal & General UK Property
LGPRFII:LN
55.82
GBp
0.02
0.04%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
前日終値
55.84
52週レンジ
52.75 - 56.22
1年トータルリターン
8.56%
年初来リターン
2.74%
ファンド分類
Physical Assets
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
55.82
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
3.206
設定日
05/27/2014
直近配当額 ( 05/29/2018)
0.359837
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.58%
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL BARRIE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.63%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGPTFIA:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨ･
|1.61 十億
|1.41 十億
|66.37
|
LGPTFDI:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨ･
|1.31 十億
|715.56 百万
|33.64
企業概要
Legal & General UK Property Feeder Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve income and capital growth. The Fund invests solely in the Legal & General UK Property Fund which invests in a range of sectors of the UK commercial property market.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com