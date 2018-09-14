L&G Property A 2-Life
LGPR16A:LN
1,328.20
GBp
0.10
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,231.40 - 1,328.20
1年トータルリターン
7.90%
年初来リターン
5.02%
前日終値
1,328.10
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1,328.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
849.087
設定日
07/08/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Property - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to maximize return. The Fund invests in a portfolio of first class freehold and leasehold interests in commercial and industrial property.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com