L&G PMC Long Dated Bond G17-
LGPPRG2:LN
1,979.30
GBp
14.70
0.75%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,918.80 - 2,051.30
1年トータルリターン
-0.15%
年初来リターン
-1.66%
前日終値
1,964.60
1年トータルリターン
-1.80%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,979.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
2.910
設定日
09/12/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Long Dated Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to capture the total returns of the 5 year index-linked gilt market and the AAA-rated corporate bond market. The Fund invests in fixed interest and international equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com