Legal & General Linked Pensi
LGPPRA6:LN
3,211.20
GBp
0.40
0.01%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,946.60 - 3,210.80
1年トータルリターン
8.98%
年初来リターン
3.66%
前日終値
3,210.80
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Physical Assets
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
3,211.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
856.460
設定日
11/15/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Linked Pension Property Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Ignis Asset Management Ltd
50 Bothwell Street
Glasgow G2 6HRU
United Kingdom
電話番号Fon: +44 (0) 20 7545 6000
Webサイト
-