L&G PMC Asia Pacific Ex-Japa
LGPPE25:LN
5,569.30
GBp
37.70
0.67%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
5,083.70 - 5,634.30
1年トータルリターン
6.66%
年初来リターン
0.34%
前日終値
5,607.00
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
5,569.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
10.654
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Asia Pacific Ex Japan Developed Equity Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the sterling total returns of the FTSE World Asia Pacific Developed Index, excluding Japan.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com