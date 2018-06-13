Goodhart Partners Horizon Fu
LGPMJAS:LX
20.84
GBP
0.06
0.26%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
1年トータルリターン
17.30%
年初来リターン
4.31%
前日終値
20.78
年初来リターン
4.31%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
日本
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
日本
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
20.838
資産総額 (十億 JPY) ( 06/13/2018)
11.075
設定日
03/07/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Goodhart Partners Horizon Fund - Michinori Japan Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve significant capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests in a portfolio of Japanese equities, with a concentration in stocks that the Investment Manager believes will generate a superior performance over the long term.
住所Lemanik Asset Management SA
106, route d'Arlon,
L-8210 Mamer,f Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号Tel: +352 26 39 60 39
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com