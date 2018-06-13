Goodhart Partners Horizon Fu
LGPMJAJ:LX
1,813.79
JPY
9.05
0.50%
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,478.13 - 1,914.99
1年トータルリターン
22.71%
年初来リターン
1.03%
前日終値
1,804.75
ファンド分類
日本
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
日本
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,813.794
資産総額 (十億 JPY) ( 06/13/2018)
11.075
設定日
03/03/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Goodhart Partners Horizon Fund - Michinori Japan Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve significant capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests in a portfolio of Japanese equities, with a concentration in stocks that the Investment Manager believes will generate a superior performance over the long term.
住所Lemanik Asset Management SA
106, route d'Arlon,
L-8210 Mamer,f Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号Tel: +352 26 39 60 39
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com