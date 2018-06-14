L&G PMC Long Dated Bond G17-
LGPLGBP:LN
2,005.30
GBp
14.90
0.75%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,939.90 - 2,074.60
1年トータルリターン
0.08%
年初来リターン
-1.55%
前日終値
1,990.40
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
2,005.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
2.910
設定日
03/16/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Long Dated Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to capture the total returns of the 5 year index-linked gilt market and the AAA-rated corporate bond market. The Fund invests in fixed interest and international equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com