L&G Psigma Income G25-Pen
LGPINGP:LN
178.43
GBp
0.04
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
175.28 - 179.95
1年トータルリターン
1.14%
年初来リターン
-0.06%
前日終値
178.39
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
178.43
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
11.400
設定日
04/09/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Psigma Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income and capital growth. The Fund invests in UK companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com