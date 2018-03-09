L&G Invesco Perpetual High I
LGPHG25:LN
227.78
GBp
1.28
0.57%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
224.90 - 255.02
1年トータルリターン
-5.39%
年初来リターン
-6.88%
前日終値
226.50
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
227.78
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
22.655
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVHIII:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ﾊﾟｰﾍﾟﾁｭｱﾙUK:ﾊｲ･ｲﾝｶﾑ
|5.31 百万
|24.30 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual High Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a high level of income with capital growth. The Fund invests mainly in UK companies, with the balance invested internationally.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com