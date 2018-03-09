Goodhart Partners Horizon Fu
LGPHAGD:LX
10.21
GBP
0.04
0.43%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9.69 - 10.62
1年トータルリターン
0.63%
年初来リターン
1.92%
前日終値
10.16
52週レンジ
9.69 - 10.62
1年トータルリターン
-1.31%
年初来リターン
1.92%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.209
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
59.519
設定日
11/07/2014
直近配当額 ( 11/28/2017)
0.22
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.15%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
GOODHART PARTNERS HORIZON FUND HMG GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective aims to achieve significant capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of emerging and frontier market equities.
住所Lemanik Asset Management SA
106, route d'Arlon,
L-8210 Mamer,f Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号Tel: +352 26 39 60 39
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com