L&G PMC Global Eq Fxd Wghts
LGPG50P:LN
343.00
GBp
1.70
0.50%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
317.30 - 361.00
1年トータルリターン
4.67%
年初来リターン
-3.30%
前日終値
341.30
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
343
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
2.188
設定日
02/12/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Global Equity Fixed Weights 50:50 Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve total return. The Fund invests in equities worldwide.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com