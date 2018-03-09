L&G PMC Ethical Global Equit
LGPEG25:LN
3,403.40
GBp
33.70
1.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
3,107.80 - 3,550.00
1年トータルリターン
4.05%
年初来リターン
-2.06%
前日終値
3,369.70
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
3,403.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
41.922
設定日
12/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Ethical Global Equity Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the sterling total returns of the FTSE 4 Good Global Equity Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com