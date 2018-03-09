Legal & General Exempt Distr
LGPEDI2:LN
186.40
GBp
1.80
0.98%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
183.40 - 191.90
1年トータルリターン
0.65%
年初来リターン
-2.25%
前日終値
184.60
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
186.4
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.217
設定日
11/15/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Exempt Distribution Pension Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Ignis Asset Management Ltd
50 Bothwell Street
Glasgow G2 6HRU
United Kingdom
電話番号Fon: +44 (0) 20 7545 6000
Webサイト
-