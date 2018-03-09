L&G PMC UK Equity Index G17-
LGPE17P:LN
298.20
GBp
0.30
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
283.30 - 317.50
1年トータルリターン
3.87%
年初来リターン
-4.91%
前日終値
297.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
298.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
797.360
設定日
02/12/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC UK Equity Index - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the sterling total returns of the FTSE All-Share Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com