Lancelot Global PCC - Jupite
LGPCJGF:MP
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
03/28/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lancelot Global PCC - Jupiter Global Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Mauritius. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital preservation together with weekly fund liquidity. The Fund intends to achieve its objective through the acquisition of global property in South Africa.
住所Belvedere Management Ltd
7A, 7th Floor, Ebene Mews
57 Ebene Cyber City
Ebene
Mauritius
電話番号230-466-9700-01 Tel
Webサイト
-