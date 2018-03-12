Legal & General Pacific Inde
LGPCICA:LN
170.70
GBp
2.10
1.25%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
150.70 - 173.70
1年トータルリターン
9.35%
年初来リターン
0.59%
前日終値
168.60
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
170.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
997.302
設定日
12/09/2013
直近配当額 ( 09/25/2017)
3.121737
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.66%
ファンドマネージャ
JASON FORSTER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.14%
経費率
0.14%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
005930:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
|33.34 千
|55.00 百万
|5.67
|
2330:TT
台湾積体電路製造 [TSMC/台湾ｾ
|8.48 百万
|52.38 百万
|5.40
|
CBA:AU
ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱ･ｺﾓﾝｳｪﾙｽ銀行
|615.97 千
|27.81 百万
|2.87
|
1299:HK
友邦保険控股 [AIAｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ]
|4.27 百万
|25.82 百万
|2.66
|
WBC:AU
ウエストパック銀行
|1.20 百万
|21.17 百万
|2.18
|
BHP:AU
BHPﾋﾞﾘﾄﾝ
|1.13 百万
|19.55 百万
|2.02
|
ANZ:AU
ＡＮＺ銀行グループ
|1.03 百万
|16.91 百万
|1.74
|
NAB:AU
ﾅｼｮﾅﾙｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱ銀行
|941.85 千
|15.71 百万
|1.62
|
CSL:AU
シー･エス･エル
|159.97 千
|13.41 百万
|1.38
|
2317:TT
鴻海精密工業 [ﾎﾝﾊｲ･ﾌﾟﾚｼｼﾞｮﾝ･
|5.27 百万
|11.77 百万
|1.21
企業概要
Legal & General Pacific Index Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Trust is to track the capital performance of the stock markets of the Pacific region as represented by the FTSE All-World Asia Pacific (ex Japan) Index. The Trust invests in a representative sample of stocks included in that Index from all economic sectors.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com