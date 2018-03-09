Legal & General Aggressive G
LGPAPA1:LN
846.10
GBp
4.00
0.48%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
797.30 - 880.90
1年トータルリターン
4.16%
年初来リターン
-2.08%
前日終値
842.10
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
846.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
45.784
設定日
11/15/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Aggressive Growth Pension Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Ignis Asset Management Ltd
50 Bothwell Street
Glasgow G2 6HRU
United Kingdom
電話番号Fon: +44 (0) 20 7545 6000
Webサイト
-