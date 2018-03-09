L&G PMC All Stocks Gilts Ind
LGPAGP3:LN
210.40
GBp
0.30
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
206.80 - 216.90
1年トータルリターン
-0.47%
年初来リターン
-1.41%
前日終値
210.10
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
210.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
24.612
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC All Stocks Gilts Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the sterling total returns of the FTSE A Government All Stocks Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com