L&G PMC AAA Fixed Interest A
LGPAFT3:LN
211.80
GBp
1.10
0.52%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
209.40 - 218.70
1年トータルリターン
0.47%
年初来リターン
-2.26%
前日終値
212.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
211.8
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
5.435
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC AAA Fixed Interest All Stocks - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce a return in line with the performance of the FTSE A Government Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com