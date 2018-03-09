L&G PMC Global Equity 70:30
LGP73P3:LN
329.20
GBp
1.20
0.37%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
308.10 - 347.20
1年トータルリターン
4.34%
年初来リターン
-3.86%
前日終値
328.00
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
329.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
477.722
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Global Equity 70:30 Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to capture the total sterling returns of the UK and overseas equity markets. The Fund invests in a 70/30 distribution between UK and overseas assets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com