L&G PMC Over 5 Yr Index-Link
LGOYRP3:LN
297.00
GBp
0.60
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
286.00 - 321.80
1年トータルリターン
-1.23%
年初来リターン
-2.85%
前日終値
296.40
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
297
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
127.282
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Over 5 Year Index-Linked Gilts Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the total returns of the FTSE A Index-Linked Over 5 Year Index. The Fund invests in UK fixed interest assets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com