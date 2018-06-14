SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+

LGOVM:EB
Cboe BXE EU
30.105
EUR
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
出来高
0
前日終値
30.105
52週レンジ
30.105 - 30.105
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
3.268
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EH878672:COR
62.00 98.90 千 3.06
EC395400:COR
60.00 97.59 千 3.02
ED387159:COR
58.00 89.62 千 2.78
GG738427:COR
54.00 80.31 千 2.49
EF662501:COR
49.00 72.17 千 2.24
EC237370:COR
54.00 70.10 千 2.17
EK243274:COR
58.00 68.18 千 2.11
UV994928:COR
63.00 66.53 千 2.06
GG737349:COR
45.00 64.92 千 2.01
ED783809:COR
42.00 64.28 千 1.99
企業概要
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+ Year Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF is an open-ended, UCITS compliant, physically-backed exchange-traded fund domiciled in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the Euro government bond market and includes bonds with a maturity of over ten years. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所
SSGA SPDR ETFS Europe Plc
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号
+44-20-3395-6888
Webサイト
www.spdrseurope.com