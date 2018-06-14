SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+
LGOVM:EB
Cboe BXE EU
30.105
EUR
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
出来高
0
前日終値
30.105
52週レンジ
30.105 - 30.105
出来高
0
前日終値
30.105
52週レンジ
30.105 - 30.105
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
3.268
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EH878672:COR
|62.00
|98.90 千
|3.06
|
EC395400:COR
|60.00
|97.59 千
|3.02
|
ED387159:COR
|58.00
|89.62 千
|2.78
|
GG738427:COR
|54.00
|80.31 千
|2.49
|
EF662501:COR
|49.00
|72.17 千
|2.24
|
EC237370:COR
|54.00
|70.10 千
|2.17
|
EK243274:COR
|58.00
|68.18 千
|2.11
|
UV994928:COR
|63.00
|66.53 千
|2.06
|
GG737349:COR
|45.00
|64.92 千
|2.01
|
ED783809:COR
|42.00
|64.28 千
|1.99
企業概要
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+ Year Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF is an open-ended, UCITS compliant, physically-backed exchange-traded fund domiciled in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the Euro government bond market and includes bonds with a maturity of over ten years. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所SSGA SPDR ETFS Europe Plc
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号+44-20-3395-6888
Webサイトwww.spdrseurope.com