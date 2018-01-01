Market Vectors Nigeria Focus
LGOS:US
NYSE Arca
Pending Listing
USD
出来高
0
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
LIAO HAO-HUNG "PETER" / GEORGE CAO
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.50%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Market Vectors Nigeria-Focused Western Africa ETF is an exchanged-traded fund incorporated in the USA. It seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Nigeria Focused Western Africa Index, a rules-based index intended to track the overall performance of the largest and most liquid companies in Nigeria and West Africa.
住所VanEck Vectors ETF Trust
666 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10017
USA
電話番号1-212-293-2000
Webサイトwww.vaneck.com