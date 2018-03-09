L&G Old Mutual Global Strate
LGOMBS5:LN
107.07
GBp
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
104.35 - 107.82
1年トータルリターン
2.36%
年初来リターン
-0.41%
前日終値
107.05
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
107.07
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.413
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
OMIGSAA:LN
Old Mutual Investment Funds
|1.09 百万
|3.49 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Old Mutual Global Strategic Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce total returns. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed and variable rate bond, including convertible securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com